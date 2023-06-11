What We Know About Rose Byrne And Seth Rogen's Friendship

Only a handful of duos in Hollywood radiate as much warmth and genuine chemistry as Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Their enduring bond, which was forged on the sets of "Neighbors" and its follow-up, "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," made them a beloved pairing both on and off-screen. Rogen and Byrne first joined forces in 2014, playing a married couple dealing with their chaotic neighbors when a rowdy fraternity moves in next door.

They reunited two years later for the sequel, which was released in 2016, creating more magic. Now that the lovable duo is on their third project together, the Apple TV+ comedy series "Platonic," which premiered on May 24, 2023, Byrne is taking the opportunity to express her admiration and respect for Rogen. In the show, they star as estranged best friends Will and Sylvia, and, while their characters often bicker, offscreen it's all love.

Byrne confirmed in an interview with People that she's cultivated a sweet and endearing friendship with Rogen over the years. The actor clarified, "We're far more kind with one another. We're from the Commonwealth! He's Canadian; I'm Australian. We don't have that front-footedness that the characters necessarily have."