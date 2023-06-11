Selena Gomez Explained Why Her Song Who Says Makes Her Cry Years After It Was Released

While Selena Gomez looks totally different with a brand-new look, she is still that down-to-earth girl that everybody knows and loves. She may have risen to fame due to her Disney Channel days, but now she has her Rare Beauty makeup line to focus on, along with fun acting projects and new music.

It may seem like the singer never stops, but despite the longevity of her career, she was forced to take a huge step back from the entertainment industry after she was diagnosed with lupus, an uncommon autoimmune disease, in 2014. Gomez ultimately had to undergo a kidney transplant and many emotional hurdles along the way. However, these struggles also inspired her non-profit Rare Impact, where funds are allocated to "mental health services in educational settings."

As a huge mental health advocate, Gomez understands the power that words can have on people's lives, which is why her music is still so important to her. Even as a teenager, before Gomez was writing her own songs, she had a sense of the types of messages that would impact her fans in a positive and purposeful way.