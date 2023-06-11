What Is Peoplehood, The Trending Vulnerability Workshop?

Founded by Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, who also founded popular spin class SoulCycle, Peoplehood is a workshop for those who want to improve their communication skills and connect with like-minded people. "We thought if we could provide structure and the scaffolding for people to connect with others and really listen to them and their own voices, that there was something potent in that," Cutler told Refinery29. "There is a real need for social health — for relational health — and this is a great way to access that."

The main basis of a session is to listen to others, though you're expected to share your own troubles too. According to Peoplehood's website, there can be up to 20 people in a 60-minute session (which, if you ask us, seems like quite a lot of people to be vulnerable around). During a session, each group will be led through some breathwork and light stretching before everyone shares their names and a current fact about themselves. Next, a couple more questions are answered as a group before people get split into pairs to answer more prompts. A session finishes with another group prompt and some music.

The purpose of a session is to leave feeling freer, which means being open is par for the course. It may sound jarring to bare your soul to strangers, but could a Peoplehood session be the best therapy for you?