Pat Robertson, Broadcaster, Dead At 93

Religious broadcaster and evangelist Pat Robertson has died at 93 years old. So far, no reason has been given for his death, which was announced by the Christian Broadcasting Network on June 8. Robertson suffered a stroke in 2018, though it isn't confirmed whether this has any relation to his death.

Robertson was known for being outspoken about his Christian faith, which had a lasting impact on conservative politics. Alongside his run for president in 1988 as a Republican candidate, Robertson founded several ventures. These included the evangelical Christian school Regent University in Virginia Beach and the humanitarian organization Operation Blessing, a non-profit dedicated to spreading the word of God and philanthropy.

In addition to these ventures, Robertson began the American Center for Law and Justice in 1990, a movement which aimed to protect the first amendment right for religious people. He was also known for his appearances on "The 700 Club" on the Christian Broadcasting Network that he hosted from 1966 to 2021.