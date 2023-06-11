Before Becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd Had A Major 'Awkward Phase'

Paul Rudd has been stealing hearts since audiences saw him in the 1995 flick, "Clueless." But you might not know that Rudd had made several small appearances in the media before. In 1991, the actor starred in a Super Nintendo commercial, and fans in the present day were quick to notice that he doesn't seem to have aged a day since. He made his first feature film debut in "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," the sixth movie in the franchise. And he was a regular on the Emmy-winning show, "Sisters," before he quit to make it on the big screen with "Clueless." And the risk paid off because his charming portrayal of Josh opened many doors for him.

He played a supporting role in the mega-hit, "Friends," and he thought he'd get fired from the set. He scored lead roles in the "Ant-man" and "Anchorman" series. And fans still applaud his comedic performances in "This is 40," "I Love You, Man," and "The 40-year Old Virgin." There's no denying that Rudd's acting abilities have made him a household name, but his charming, down-to-earth persona has also played a big part in his success.

Part of that persona comes from Rudd's simple upbringing in Kansas by his English parents. When you pair his looks, persona, and acting abilities, you get People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. But despite all these amazing qualities, Rudd wasn't always confident in his abilities.