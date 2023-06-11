Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Puts The Scandoval Blame On Ex Tom

Whether or not you watch the long-running reality TV show "Vanderpump Rules," you've likely heard of the internet-shaking incident everyone is referring to as "Scandoval." Regardless of what your algorithm looks like, since March 2023, social media has been flooded with meme after meme of scenes from this fiasco and commentator after commentator sharing their bewildered reactions.

But if you do, in fact, reside under a rock, you need to know that the "Vanderpump Rules" Scandoval surrounds a love triangle between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss. In short, after more than nine years of being in a committed, exclusive relationship, Madix discovered irrefutable evidence that her good friend and fellow cast member, Leviss, had been hooking up with Sandoval.

Although both Sandoval and Leviss were involved, Madix argued during an interview on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that she doesn't hold both parties equally responsible. "I place more of the blame on [Tom]," Madrix explained, "Even though [Raquel] was my very close friend, I do think that ultimately it is the responsibility of the person in the relationship to set those boundaries."