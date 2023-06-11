Does American Idol Pay Contestants To Be On The Show?

"American Idol" is one of the oldest singing competition shows. It aired years before "The Voice" and "Masked Singer" and gave us some of the most talented players in the music industry. At just 15 years old, you can audition and have your dreams come true.

The winner walks away with $250,000 and a record deal with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings. Half is awarded to the top singer at contract signing, and the other half is rewarded after completing their studio album within four months. During the recording process, the artist receives $1,000 weekly and another grand for each completed song. They also have up to $300,000 for expenses related to the album's completion. However, those funds are deducted from any of the record's profits.

To even be considered for this chance, contestants leave their hometowns, risk their jobs, and sing each week. Luckily, you don't have to be the final participant under the raining confetti to cash a check from "American Idol." Those who make it far in the contest do make money.