Matt Damon's Daughters Are Growing Up So Fast

We all know him as Jason Bourne, Linus Caldwell, or Mr. Ripley, but to his four daughters, Matt Damon is just plain old "dad." There are plenty of celebrities who have kids nobody knows about, and the "Air" actor is high on this list, given that he tends to remain private about his family and shelters his girls from the spotlight.

Damon has been dubbed the "king of dad movies" by Collider, but he's also steered closer toward family-fun movies, like "We Bought a Zoo," since having children. Unsurprisingly, he uses his own experiences as inspiration for some of his roles. In 2021, Damon spoke to Fatherly about the movie "Stillwater," in which he plays a dad who is estranged from his daughter. "I feel like fatherhood has made my job a lot easier in a lot of ways. All those emotions that I used to have to reach for are just readily accessible. I don't have to twist myself into knots to find something — it's just sitting right there all the time," he said.

Over the years, Damon's daughters have brought encouragement and motivation for the actor. The world has gotten to know them through the bite-sized anecdotes Damon tells on talk shows, and they've made a couple of appearances at events to support their dad. Here's everything there is to know about the "Good Will Hunting" actor's daughters, who are growing up so fast.