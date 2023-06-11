The Celebrity Interaction That Ended Keira Knightley's Brief Time On Twitter

Keira Knightley is a generally unproblematic celeb who doesn't hanker for attention which is impressive when you consider all the hit movies she's starred in. You'd think she's used to the limelight and could handle "The Valley of Trolls and Memes No Boomer Understands," aka Twitter, but after a seemingly harmless celebrity interaction, she fled with her tail in between her legs.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" heartthrob admitted during an episode of "The Jonathan Ross Show" that she didn't even spend up to one day on the app before calling it quits. "I did actually join Twitter for about 12 hours because I tried to be down with the kids and it just creeped me out." Knightley also confirmed that a fellow actor's follow had put her on the social media map, which spooked her. "I didn't post anything and I was under a false name and I think because Chloë [Grace Moretz] followed me, suddenly all these people started following me and posting, 'I'm having a cup of tea now,' and I just got completely freaked out." When it comes to the heightened attention that comes with fame, the actor revealed in an earlier interview with Ross in 2007 that she "do[esn't] deal with it very well."

It sounds like Knightley got her burner account outed and couldn't withstand the attention that ensued, almost like a cute little kitten hearing thunder for the first time and promptly scurrying to find shelter.