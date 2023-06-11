Who Is Angelina Jolie's Rumored New Billionaire Flame, David Mayer De Rothschild?

Angelina Jolie was photographed at a three-hour lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu in March 2023. Whether the hunky billionaire and "Maleficent" star are romantically entangled or were simply meeting for business hasn't been confirmed. Still, it appeared they were both very much enjoying themselves.

Rothschild is the youngest son of Evelyn de Rothschild and Victoria Lou Schott, the matriarch and patriarch of the innumerably wealthy Rothschild family dating back to the 1760s. David's father was even a financial advisor to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the family's primary business is financing and banking. Early on, the youngest Rothschild turned his attention away from amassing a fortune and instead focused on investing in the Earth's future, pursuing environmental projects worldwide. It's a passion Jolie shares as a fellow conservationist , humanitarian activist, and lover of eco-friendly business ventures. Proof that you can't take the capitalist out of a Rothschild though, David has founded Myoo Agency, a marketing firm for businesses interested in sustainability and a lifestyle brand selling products crafted from recyclable materials.

Outside of his companies, he regularly gives talks and presentations on eco-consciousness and recycling through his various foundations and earned the United Nations Environment Programme's Climate Hero acknowledgment. Jolie tends to focus on humanitarian aid and refugee care, but their interests and missions are closely linked. This may be why the duo never ran out of anything to discuss at lunch.