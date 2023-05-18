Angelina Jolie Makes Sustainability Fashionable With New Eco-Friendly Business Venture

Atelier Jolie will launch in fall 2023, and the goal isn't just for Angelina Jolie to put her name on a line of clothing. As described in Angelina Jolie's Instagram post, Atelier Jolie will be "a collective where everyone can create" and "a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world." The designs will be made from vintage or deadstock fabric, which is basically leftover fabric that would otherwise go to the landfill. It will also focus on a way to keep your favorite pieces in your closet and out of the trash, even if the items no longer fit or aren't fashionable anymore. Atelier Jolie will be "breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning."

Jolie isn't forgetting about her work with refugees with Atelier Jolie; there will be positions available for refugees as well as "other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill." However, if you can't wait until fall to check out what Atelier Jolie has to offer, here are 14 sustainable fashion brands that are actually affordable.