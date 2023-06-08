What Beyonce's Biggest Fans Don't Know About Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson is much more than just the mother of two superstars, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles (who she shares with her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles). She supported Beyoncé's first musical group, Destiny's Child, and has had a profound impact on both of her daughters' lives because of her talent, determination, and kindness.

"My mother has always been my Queen and still is," Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "She has always been so strong and is filled with humanity." But who is Knowles-Lawson when you separate her from being a mother and grandmother (though these are important parts of her identity)?

Tina Knowles-Lawson was a late baby in her family and the last of seven siblings. And, as she acknowledged in an interview with Oprah Daily in 2022, she's come a long way from being a "poor little girl from Galveston, Texas." Here's what you should know about her achievements and how she became who she is today.