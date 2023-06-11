The Most Controversial Royal Wedding Guests

The following article includes references to sexual assault and child abuse.

Royal weddings are always a momentous occasion in the U.K. There's nothing quite like the pomp and pageantry of regal nuptials, replete with the fashion faux pas that inevitably blight such proceedings. Admittedly, much has changed since the austere days of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's much-publicized 1947 wedding. In contrast to the prim and proper proceedings of Liz's special day, Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding, for instance, boasted a guest list that encapsulated the crème de la crème of Britain's elite. Everyone from Posh and Becks to Princess Diana's BFF, Sir Elton John, graced Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the future king and his bride.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials seven years later further exemplified how times have changed since the solemn 1940s iteration of the royal wedding. Indeed, these ceremonies have long been criticized for not being representative of modern-day, multicultural Britain. As such, critics argued that Harry and Meghan's big day was a much-needed celebration of diversity, an antidote to the white-centric royal weddings of yesteryear.

But as enjoyable as royal weddings may be to watch from the comfort of our couches, popcorn and party poppers in hand, the aforementioned pageantry sometimes masks something more sinister lurking beneath that glossy TV coverage. Throughout the years, numerous controversial individuals have been invited to the ceremonies — from despots to smugglers.