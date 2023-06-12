Caroline Manzo Will Come Back To RHONJ On One Condition

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Caroline Manzo may have exited the reality series after Season 5, but fans have been eager for her to return. Since her days as a Bravo Housewife, Manzo has distanced herself from her former castmates. Unfortunately, this even includes her sister, Dina Cantin.

Cantin and Manzo have kept mostly quiet about their feud, aside from confirming that they do not speak. However, Teresa Giudice and Manzo have exchanged words publicly about their disdain for one another. In the early seasons of "RHONJ," the extravagant ladies were close, showcasing their luxuries together and challenging anyone who dared come between their friendship, such as villain Danielle Staub.

Sadly, the ladies union would go south after Giudice accused Manzo of alerting the IRS about her finances, which resulted in Giudice and her former husband, Joe Giudice, going to prison for 15 and 41 months, respectively. Despite the drama between these two New Jersey originals, Manzo says Giudice is surprisingly the reason she'd return to the series.