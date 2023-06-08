Signs Harry & Meghan's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

It's likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never anticipated that their relationship would become the global phenomenon it now is. The press and the public alike have been keeping close tabs on them since the day their relationship became public. When they got engaged, public interest was piqued even more, and by the time they got married, the world was so enthralled by them that their wedding ceremony became the third most-watched event in history.

The public adored them, but that adoration soon turned into disdain, fueled by negative stories about Meghan in the press. It escalated to the point where she and Harry decided to step down as senior members of the royal family. One can only imagine the kind of toll all the drama must've taken on the couple's relationship. And yet, they seemed to hold it together. They sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and released the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" as a means to set the record straight and tell their side of the story. Throughout all of this, they seemed more in love than ever — an inspiration and a reminder to every married couple out there that it was possible to face several adversities and still stick together.

Royal fans will know, however, that recently, there's been plenty of speculation that all is not well with the Sussexes. To spare you several Google sessions, let's take a look at the rumors and whether they have any merit.