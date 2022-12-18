The Sussexes' 2022 Holiday Card Is Very Different From Last Year's. Here's How

The royal family is getting in the Christmas spirit. From hosting Christmas carol concerts to charity events, the royals are busy spreading smiles across the United Kingdom. One of the most notorious royal traditions is sending out a family Christmas card and sharing their best wishes for the holiday season. According to Vogue, this tradition has been in the family for more than a century and everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have been part of it.

This year is memorable for royal Christmas cards because King Charles III shared his first card as monarch along with Queen Camilla. The card shows a photo of the royal couple smiling at the 2022 Braemar Games, a sporting and cultural event celebrating Scotland, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children also posed for their own Christmas card and shared the shot on Instagram. However, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card photo that stood out.