The Sussexes' 2022 Holiday Card Is Very Different From Last Year's. Here's How
The royal family is getting in the Christmas spirit. From hosting Christmas carol concerts to charity events, the royals are busy spreading smiles across the United Kingdom. One of the most notorious royal traditions is sending out a family Christmas card and sharing their best wishes for the holiday season. According to Vogue, this tradition has been in the family for more than a century and everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have been part of it.
This year is memorable for royal Christmas cards because King Charles III shared his first card as monarch along with Queen Camilla. The card shows a photo of the royal couple smiling at the 2022 Braemar Games, a sporting and cultural event celebrating Scotland, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children also posed for their own Christmas card and shared the shot on Instagram. However, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card photo that stood out.
The Sussexes 2022 Christmas card looks very different to last year's
A card that gave much to talk about this year was the one by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white photo of them smiling and holding hands at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award ceremony (via Page Six). The card read: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season. From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!" Notably missing were the couple's children Archie and Lilibet, who had been present in last year's Christmas card. The 2021 Christmas photo was also Lilibet's first public photo, per People.
The couple's 2022 Christmas card coincides with the release of the second volume of their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" which details their deteriorating relationship with the royal family and the British media, leading them to step down from their royal duties.