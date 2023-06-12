Give Dated Embroidered Dresses A Break And Trade Them Out For A Trendy Alternative

When it comes to dresses, everyone has a different preference and idea of what looks good on them. One of the most classic dress designs is embroidered dresses. While this style can definitely look cute, it can also appear very outdated depending on the print you go for. Plus, although embroidered dresses are key to achieving the cottagecore aesthetic, not everyone wants to look like they're about to frolic in a field.

Instead of reaching for an embroidered dress, go for an alternative like a cutout dress. Though you may think of cutout dresses as something you'd wear to the club or out for drinks, not for everyday wear, there are plenty of cotton or linen dresses with cutouts that will keep you looking casual while being a little different.

We're not saying to throw out all of your embroidered dresses, but if you're looking to add a few things to your wardrobe, a cutout dress could be what you're looking for. Here are a few of our best cutout dress picks and how to style them.