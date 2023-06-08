How Bentonite Clay Can Benefit Your Skin

Board-certified dermatologist Brooke Grant Jeffy told Byrdie, "[T]he minerals found in this clay may help protect the skin from UV-induced free radical damage that contributes to an aged appearance." This is a huge thumbs up if you're looking to control the formation of wrinkles and aging spots. Additionally, there are reports that bentonite clay works great when included in sunscreen formulas, helping the waterproof characteristic. Sunscreens that contain bentonite clay also reportedly absorb UV light better than those without it.

As good as it sounds, bentonite is not for everyone. If you suffer from dry, flaky skin, then bentonite might not be up your alley as it can lead to even more dryness. If you're considering buying bentonite clay for home use, do your research to make sure you're getting pure clay that doesn't contain impurities. Bentonite clay is usually available in Aztec clay masks.

With its multitude of advantages, bentonite clay is an underrated tool when it comes to skin health and maintenance. Its natural properties make it so that even people with sensitive skin can use it with little to no fear of allergic reactions. However, you still need to conduct a patch test to be sure that it's safe for you.