The Most Effective Way To Apply Spray-On Sunscreen To Keep Your Skin Protected

Wearing SPF at all times of the year is important, but the summertime brings a laser focus on being protected from the sun. With hot weather comes the heightened risk of sunburn and in worse cases, skin cancer. It's the one time of the year when most people take SPF protection more seriously. Yet, it's annoying to have to constantly apply gloopy sunscreen, making it easy to fall off the wagon.

Thankfully, sunscreen companies heard our cries and have created spray-on sunscreens. The application is more effortless than a traditional sunscreen or sunscreen oil. Spritzing on your SPF is better than dumping it into the palms of your hands and rubbing it in vigorously to get rid of that dreaded white cast. The ease of application makes putting it on every two hours something that can be done in half time compared to more traditional sunscreens.

However, the format isn't without its faults. Although it has uncomplicated things, the straightforward application of lotion sunscreens is lacking from spray-on sunscreens.