What Marilu Henner Loves About Hallmark's New Take On Aurora Teagarden

Marilu Henner plays Aida, the mother of Aurora in Hallmark's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise. The series of films starred Candace Cameron Bure as the leading lady, but after she left Hallmark, the media giant needed a new way to carry on the story. Aurora is back and years younger in the prequel "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New." Viewers get a taste of her early detective days as she is back at home with Aida after undergrad.

In the movie, Aurora's life becomes its own mystery when her friend Sally's fiancé goes missing. Aurora enlists the help of local cop Arthur to find the groom-to-be. She and officer Arthur find a body, but it's not Sally's future husband. The missing person case turns into a murder investigation and what they uncover something you have to watch to find out.

Henner enjoys playing Aurora's mother. With the revamp in particular, she loves that the story goes back in time.