Why Simon Pegg Refuses To Ask His Friend Tom Cruise About Scientology

Actors Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise first worked together for the movie "Mission: Impossible III" in 2006. The two quickly became friends. Fast forward to filming for the franchise's next Mission Impossible movie and the two grew even closer. On set, laughter rang out all the time between them and amongst the cast in general. At one point, Pegg — along with costars Jeremy Renner and Paula Patton — were kicked out of the studio because of the inability to stop laughing while Cruise was attempting to film a serious scene.

With big-name celebrities, it's easy to get caught up in their image and reputation. It wasn't like that with Pegg and Cruise though. "My relationship with him is just very simple and amiable," Pegg told Deadline. "It's always been a very easy relationship. I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that's built up around them, it's a different experience." Pegg admitted that he does joke about Cruise's level of fame, but he doesn't let it get in the way of their friendship. Instead, he went on to say that he recognized the way it "energizes" and "spurs" Cruise on.

It appears that the friendship is a comfortable one. When it comes to personal matters such as spiritual beliefs, Pegg is cautious not to overstep boundaries.