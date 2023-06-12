General Hospital Forgotten Romance: Carly And Jax

As Australian corporate raider Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) settled into life in Port Charles, in 1996, he feuded with mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and got a good portion of the don's properties condemned. He also helped Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), ex-wife of Sonny, open a nightclub called Club 101. After embezzling money from it for her fertility treatments, Carly ended up giving her half of the club back to Jax.

When the Port Charles Hotel burned down, Jax bought it and built a new one, naming it the Metro Court after his love, and Sonny's sister, Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis). She and Jax eventually broke up, and when Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) found out that Jax had messed with her paternity test when she got pregnant by Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher), he used that information to force Jax to sell half of the hotel to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), who was Luke's niece.

In 2006, encephalitis broke out in Port Charles, and Courtney succumbed to it, but not before giving birth to Nikolas' child, named John, after Jax's father. Carly had become good friends with Courtney, so she and Jax agreed to raise John together. In caring for John, Jax and Carly got close and felt a romantic connection. Carly not only kept John's paternity a secret but also tampered with a test to ensure Jax appeared to be the dad.