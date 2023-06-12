Why Dave Coulier Has Never Seen A Single Full House Episode From Start To Finish

"Full House" is one of the most beloved shows of its time. The 80s and 90s sitcom follows a wholesome family forced to navigate a new normal when the mother tragically dies and her brother — along with her husband's best friend — move in to help raise the couple's three daughters. However, actor Dave Coulier says he's never watched a full episode of the hit series. Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the series and its Netflix revival "Fuller House," often provided the show's comic relief. Although each of the characters had their funny moments and catchphrases, Joey was always good for a laugh in any situation.

As a stand-up comedian, Joey would often try out new material on his family and was portrayed as a lovable, goofy, child-like adult who enjoyed watching cartoons and entertaining children with his Mr. Woodchuck puppet. Although Joey was revealed to be a bachelor with no children during the original series, the sequel series revealed that he had gone on to get married and have four children.

Despite all of the years that Coulier spent cultivating the iconic character, the actor has never really watched himself in the role. However, he does claim that he will eventually get to it.