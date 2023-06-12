Why Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Won't Be Competing On Dancing With The Stars

Contestants on "Dancing with the Stars" may not always be A-listers, but the show has still been successful for nearly two decades. People love to see celebrities in different environments or possibly even embarrass themselves. Why else would there be celebrity versions of "Wheel of Fortune," "Family Feud," and "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," and other celebrity-tailored shows like "Hollywood Game Night." On "Dancing with the Stars" we get to watch everyone from athletes to actors test their dancing skills.

Actress Lacey Chabert gained fame from the early 2000s classic film "Mean Girls" as Gretchen Wieners, the character who uttered the iconic catchphrase, "That's so fetch!" She has since become one of Hallmark Media's favorite stars. Some of the Hallmark films in which Chabert has starred have involved quite a bit of ballroom dancing. However, don't expect her to vie for the coveted "Dancing with the Stars" mirror ball trophy any time soon.