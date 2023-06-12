Why Sister Wives' Kody Brown Won't Look For Another Wife

With the demise of three of his four marriages, polygamist Kody Brown is currently down to having just one wife, Robyn. However, he is not thought to be on the prowl to add to his family. Naturally, there is ongoing speculation that the "Sister Wives" star will take another wife or two since he claims that he entered a polygamist lifestyle because he firmly believed it would get him to heaven according to his religion and membership in the Mormon fundamentalist group, Apostolic United Brethren.

There is also the idea that if he is monogamous, the show may not keep going, and thus, his already taxed finances will have the potential to plummet. There have been rumors that Brown was seen courting a woman when he was photographed in Las Vegas walking with his wife, Robyn, and another unidentified blonde woman (via The Sun). Fans of the show asked who that woman was on social media sites.

However, according to his daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, Brown is not looking to take another wife, or possibly ever, and it apparently has to do with a change in his religious practices.