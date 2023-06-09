We're Growing Restless Of Y&R's Dead-End Diane Jenkins Storyline

"The Young and the Restless" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, an incredible feat for the daytime drama. It takes a lot of talented actors, stellar writing, and a loyal fanbase to achieve that level of success. However, the idea of "Y&R" reaching another milestone like that with the current product is incomprehensible, because nothing is really happening. If they've participated in November or May sweeps, it's difficult to tell. Every episode feels like the characters are in quicksand.

Last year, Susan Walters made her grand return as Diane Jenkins, setting up a promising storyline of suspense and intrigue. It had the makings of a thrilling plot, but the show dropped the ball at every turn. As soon as Diane returned, she was at war with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). With such prominent players on the show involved, it should have been a slam dunk. The foundation was set for Diane to face the music for abandoning her son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and faking her death for several years, but everyone forgave her so casually.

It could have been top-tier, but Diane has still not been revealed as the criminal mastermind she's being made out to be. That hasn't stopped everyone from stopping their lives to take her down. Phyllis in particular has given up everything in her quest for revenge. However, there are no results to speak of. At what point do they get off this hamster wheel of monotony?