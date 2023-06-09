The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Fans' Favorite Duggar Sister (And It's Not Even Close)

With the cancellation of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," it can be hard to keep up with the Duggars. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have nine daughters in their large brood. Out of those, their oldest five, including Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, have remained, for better or worse, in the spotlight.

In a survey, The List asked fans who their favorite Duggar sister is, and one sister won by a landslide. Out of the five, Jessa has the most Instagram followers. Despite this, The List's survey revealed that she was not the top Duggar sister for fans. Out of 3,400 votes, only 14% said that Jessa was their favorite. Taking the lead was Jill, with 45% saying she was their favorite Duggar sister.

Jinger came in second with 20% of the votes. Jana came in third at 11%, and with just 10%, voters said that Joy-Anna was their least favorite Duggar sister. It's perhaps unsurprising that Jill came in first, given that she has been exceptionally vocal against the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the church she and her siblings were raised in.