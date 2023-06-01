Jill Duggar Dillard's Memoir Gets Immediate Pushback (Including From One Of Her Brothers)

Jill Dugger Dillard gained notoriety for starring in the TLC show "19 Kids and Counting" alongside her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her 18 siblings. She also appeared on its spinoff, "Counting On," until 2017. However, the Duggars have been plagued with controversy for their extreme religious views and the shocking revelation that Josh Duggar molested his sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar. In recent years, Jill, who is married to Derick Dillard, has made it clear that she no longer follows her parent's strict beliefs or rules.

In late May 2023, she announced her tell-all book "Counting the Cost," written with Derick and author Craig Borlase. On Instagram, Jill wrote that the memoir "details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family." However, the feedback for this news has been met with controversy. Instagram users put Jill on blast, saying she was doing the wrong thing by publicly talking about her family. According to In Touch Weekly, Jill's brother, Jedd Duggar, liked these comments, much to the chagrin of Jill's fans.

One of these fans shot back at Jed by referencing the molestation scandal and said, "It's really shameful how your siblings turned on Jill instead of your father." Jed replied, "Excuse you, but you don't know our family at all. Please don't make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you."