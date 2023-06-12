Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco Is Being Called The Next Princess Diana

Following a fairy tale wedding to King Charles III in 1981, Princess Diana became an immediate sensation. Thanks to her wide, expressive eyes, sweet demeanor, and ability to connect with the public, Diana was arguably the most beloved public figure in the entire Commonwealth. If she went to the gym wearing a baggy sweater and bike shorts, other women rushed to do the same. If she wore a deep-cutting black "revenge dress" to show her ex what he was missing, others followed suit. Indeed, Diana's adoring public nicknamed her the "people's princess" for her easy manner.

But, nothing was easy about royal life for Diana. Behind closed doors, the princess struggled with everything from her husband's infidelities to her own mental health challenges. Even though the public adored her, the pressures of royal life proved way too difficult for the princess who worked for years to maintain the façade that everything was okay.

Interestingly, it seems, Diana may not be the only royal to have ever taken on this struggle. In 2011, South African Olympic swimmer, Charlene Wittstock, walked down the aisle with Prince Albert of Monaco and was, thus, crowned Princess of Monaco. While this transformation seemed dreamy to outsiders, rumors hinted at a more tragic reality. Sources alleged that Charlene's happy public image was a thinly-veiled farce, covering up Albert's infidelities and her own unhappiness. In other words, it has been speculated that Princess Charlene and Princess Diana had a whole lot in common.