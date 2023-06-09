You Can Reap The Retinol Skincare Benefits On More Than Just Your Face
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanks to its transformative properties, retinol has become one of the hottest skincare ingredients of the year. A derivative of vitamin A, retinol is used to treat various skin issues. The multi-use product smooths over fine lines, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, and fades hyperpigmentation. Retinol works under the surface of the skin to increase cell turnover and increase collagen production, giving you brighter skin.
Oftentimes, the skincare-obsessed hoard products for their faces, stocking up on all types of cleansers and serums to target every issue and obtain the most radiant skin possible. Skincare can certainly be a hobby, but we should extend the same effort to our body. With summer rapidly approaching, getting our body to match up with the glow of our faces makes us feel more comfortable when the increasing heat requires less clothing.
Although retinol is typically in the skincare aisle, the famed ingredient has made its way into body care products. Read ahead to see how you should incorporate retinol into your body care routine.
How to incorporate retinol into your body care routine
Retinol works under the skin to renew it from the inside out — but it doesn't actually exfoliate your skin. Instead, try skin cycling. On night one, use a chemical exfoliant to remove the initial layer of dead skin on the surface. Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash contains a blend of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to slough off dead skin cells and improve the texture of the body.
After your chemical exfoliant has cleared away dead skin from the surface, it's time for your retinol to work underneath. Olay Cleansing and Renewing Body Wash contains both retinol and vitamin B3, providing smoother skin free of fine lines and dark spots. Seal in moisture with a moisturizer. You may tend to slug at night for extra hydration, but using an occlusive substance like Vaseline after retinol may make it penetrate deeper, potentially causing irritation.
Go for a thick body cream such as First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. The rich moisturizer, which contains shea butter and allantoin, deeply moisturizes the skin while protecting its barrier, making it great for days three and four in your skin cycling routine. To keep everything locked in, you can go in with Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Body Oil. During the day, apply SPF to prevent your skin from getting damaged by the sun.
Shop the best retinol body products
If you're looking for a two-in-one product, Topicals Slather Exfoliating Serum contains both retinol and AHAs. Great for people who suffer from keratosis pilaris (KP), body acne, and hyperpigmentation, the Topicals serum rids the skin of rough, bumpy texture while evening out its complexion. It also works well on dry skin, as does Josie Maran Pro Retinol Argan Oil Body Butter. The velvety body butter smooths and firms the skin, providing ultra-hydration thanks to its signature argan oil.
Dionis Goat Milk Body Lotion with Retinol is great for those with sensitive skin that still want to reap the benefits of retinol. The goat milk is ultra-hydrating, nourishing the skin without causing dryness or irritation. The unscented lotion refines and smooths the skin, giving it an even tone and texture.
Finally, Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Lotion is gentle enough to be used on both the face and body. Targeting wrinkles and fine lines, the anti-aging cream is formulated with aloe vera, glycerin, chamomile, and green tea. It smooths out fine lines while reversing age and sun spots.