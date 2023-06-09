You Can Reap The Retinol Skincare Benefits On More Than Just Your Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to its transformative properties, retinol has become one of the hottest skincare ingredients of the year. A derivative of vitamin A, retinol is used to treat various skin issues. The multi-use product smooths over fine lines, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, and fades hyperpigmentation. Retinol works under the surface of the skin to increase cell turnover and increase collagen production, giving you brighter skin.

Oftentimes, the skincare-obsessed hoard products for their faces, stocking up on all types of cleansers and serums to target every issue and obtain the most radiant skin possible. Skincare can certainly be a hobby, but we should extend the same effort to our body. With summer rapidly approaching, getting our body to match up with the glow of our faces makes us feel more comfortable when the increasing heat requires less clothing.

Although retinol is typically in the skincare aisle, the famed ingredient has made its way into body care products. Read ahead to see how you should incorporate retinol into your body care routine.