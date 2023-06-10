Hallmark's Sadie Laflamme-Snow And Sara Garcia Lend Their Voice Acting Talents To Netflix

After playing the strong-willed Alice Dhawan in Hallmark's "The Way Home" and expanding her range with movies like "Sinister Switch," "Love Triangle Nightmare," and "Wild," Sadie Laflamme-Snow can now add unicorn rider to her resume, as the Canadian actor is lending her talent to the upcoming Netflix animated series "Unicorn Academy." She posted the trailer on her Instagram story with the caption, "Pinch me."

"Unicorn Academy" is a children's show based on Julia Sykes' books by the same name. It follows the character Sophia and her classmates as they discover their fate as unicorn riders and navigate the world of magic. Netflix and entertainment company Spin Master are rolling out plenty of extras for this fantastical cartoon, as well. Along with the movie, they are set to release music videos, a video game, and a line of toys based on the characters, their beloved unicorns, and the adventures they have together.

Expectations are high with talent like Laflamme-Snow on board, and she's not the only Hallmark star lending their voice to this project. Sara Garcia is enrolled in the academy too.