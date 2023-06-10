Y&R Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Explains Why Chloe Is Sometimes MIA

Elizabeth Hendrickson first arrived in Genoa City as Chloe Mitchell on "The Young and the Restless" in 2008. Not only does this year mark the 15th anniversary of her debut on the series, but it's a time of great success for Chloe. She and her business partner Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) recently entered into a deal with Chancellor-Winters to create a variety of products. Chloe will take on the brunt of the work since Sally's pregnancy has been deemed high-risk.

This is good news for Chloe, but with Sally focused on other things, it's likely viewers will see a lot less of Chloe. She tends to only appear in scenes with Sally lately, acting as both her dedicated partner and devoted friend. If Sally isn't in the picture or Chloe's other best friend, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), isn't having a personal crisis, she's nowhere to be found.

A lot of Chloe's milestones have occurred off-camera, including nearly the entirety of her son Miles Fisher's life. Her frequent absences were somewhat confusing and a bit of a mystery for a while, but Hendrickson is clearing up any rumors and setting the record straight. Chloe isn't seen as much on "Y&R" for one simple reason — she's no longer under contract with the series and on recurring status.