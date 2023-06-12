The One Way Princess Charlotte Is Just Like Her Mom

It turns out that the saying "like mother, like daughter" rings true even when you're royalty.

Princess Charlotte is set to be the smallest fashion icon in history after making waves with her chic ensemble at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III. Donned in an ivory, high-collared dress and a very fashionable floral headpiece, Princess Charlotte's matching outfit with mom Kate Middleton at the coronation was deemed completely adorable by royal fans. Being fashion-forward isn't the only trait the princess shares with her mom. The middle child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, also has quite the competitive streak, and sources are saying it's very similar to Kate's own competitive nature.

According to Nigel Gillingham, President of England's Rugby Football Union, Princess Charlotte doesn't want to settle for second best, a characteristic that is shared by her mother. "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well," Gillingham told People.