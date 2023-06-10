Prince Archie Received A Bike For His Birthday (But Not Everyone's Rolling With The News)

Officially, he's known as Prince Archie of Sussex, sixth in line to the British throne. To his family and friends, he's just Archie, a cheerful California preschooler who brings fresh fruit to classmates' birthday parties. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are teaching Archie the valuable lessons he'll need throughout his life. Among them is the importance of manners — "We always tell him, 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" Meghan told The Cut in a 2022 interview. Recently, they set a good example by sending a thank-you note for a birthday gift. But as we know, Harry and Meghan can barely raise a finger without causing a social media commotion.

Young Archie turned 4 on May 6, which in itself created drama because it coincided with King Charles III's coronation. Harry did his best to accommodate both sides of his family by attending his father's ceremony, then immediately jetting back to Montecito to celebrate his son's birthday. Among the gifts Archie received was a bike with training wheels, courtesy of the local business Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop. The store's co-owner Jennifer Blevins told People that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision on her partner's part, and he delivered the bike to the family's mansion himself. (He had to pass a background check before he could drop it off.) "We really hope [Archie] enjoys it," the shop wrote on Instagram. "His little sis can ride as well when she gets a bit bigger."