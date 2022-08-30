What Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Teaching Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are devoted parents to their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. In fact, their two little ones have been a big part of the couple's dedication to making the world a better place. "Otherwise what is the point of bringing kids into this world? It is a responsibility I feel as a parent you probably feel as a parent as well," Harry told Hoda Kotb on NBC's "Today." "And we can't fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other."

For the most part, Harry and Meghan have kept their kids out of the spotlight. Although Archie and Lilibet were with their parents during the family's recent visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the kids were not seen during the festivities, possibly because Harry and Meghan were excluded from standing on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour. But Harry has revealed some tidbits about his son's personality, explaining that Archie shares a special trait with him. "My cheeky thing? Yeah, I think so," the prince said. "I always try and keep that. The cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There is just so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there is also so much to worry about."

While the duke and duchess undoubtedly love their son's playful side, they are also making sure to teach him one important lesson.