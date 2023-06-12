Did Brad Pitt Really Cheat On Jennifer Aniston With Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, but rumors of Pitt's infidelity later surfaced and seemingly played a part in the couple's eventual divorce. The "Friends" star and her A-list beau first met in 1994. However, it wasn't until four years later that they began dating. The two connected following Pitt's split with Gwyneth Paltrow and Aniston's breakup with actor Tate Donovan. The duo quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of their time and fans couldn't get enough of the pairing. In 1999, Aniston and Pitt announced their engagement and by the summer of 2000 they tied the knot.

The couple seemed to have it all. Their careers were huge successes, they were one of the most beautiful couples to ever walk a red carpet, and they seemed happy in love. Pitt even guest-starred on an episode of "Friends" in 2001. The couple went into business together, launching their own production company called Plan B Entertainment.

But sadly, in 2005, the couple announced their split after a firestorm of media stories suggesting that Pitt had cheated on Aniston with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie. The couple filed for divorce and Pitt quickly moved on to a romance with Jolie, fanning the flames of the infidelity speculation.