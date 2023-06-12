The Tragic Reason Marilyn Monroe Never Had Children

Marilyn Monroe is an iconic relic of the Golden Age of Hollywood. She is immortalized in pop culture through art and imitation, and she has inspired and influenced many scenes in movies. Her iconic billowing dress scene in "The Seven Year Itch" has been reimagined in several movies and shows over the years. Monroe's signature blonde curls, ivory halter top dress, and the pinup-girl look became her identifier. She remains a trendsetter even in her absence, but that doesn't mean she didn't have her fair share of heartache.

Monroe dreamed of one day having children of her own. Unfortunately, Marilyn actually suffered three known miscarriages during her lifetime due to endometriosis, per The Marilyn Monroe Collection. Her second pregnancy devastatingly ended up being an ectopic pregnancy, a situation that would have had anyone in shambles. Her first miscarriage occurred in 1956, her second — an ectopic pregnancy, meaning the fertilized egg is outside the uterus — a year later in 1957, and the third was in 1958 while on the set of "Some Like It Hot."

Michelle Vogel, historian and author of the biographical book "Marilyn Monroe: Her Films, Her Life," shone more light on how Monroe coped with her losses via USA Today. "[Marilyn] was desperate to be a mother," Vogel said. "Sadly, she never carried a baby to term ... Monroe's well-known use of pills and alcohol was likely self-medication to deal with this medical condition, as well as countless other aspects of her complicated life. She blamed herself for her last miscarriage."