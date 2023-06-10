Love Them Or Hate Them, Duck Nails Are Making A Comeback In 2023
Trends are cyclical, and what was once all the rage is bound to come back at a certain point in time. Love them or hate them, duck nails are the long-gone manicure trend that's making a comeback in 2023. Lizzo was seen rocking the controversial shape in a TikTok video she posted, and honestly, duck nails have never looked better.
Back in the 2000s and early 2010s, everyone had someone in their close proximity who wore fanned-out tips resembling a duck's foot, and you had to have had an opinion. You most likely either hopped on the Y2K manicure trend or you vowed to never be seen with the nail shape in question. Popularized by reality stars of the time, notably Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from the reality television series "Jersey Shore," the wide-tipped nails were dividing people left and right even back then, let alone now.
Manicure techniques have evolved since the last time duck nails were a thing, and nail tips are no longer the sole option for getting the look, according to nail artist Icey Milli. "You can definitely create the same look with a nail form," Milli tells Allure, adding that the controversial shape leaves room for more nail art and overall creativity. If you've been on the fence about getting a duck manicure, have an open mind and give the fanned nail a chance.
Duck nails don't have to be a minimalist's nightmare
Contrary to popular opinion, you don't have to be a nail maximalist to enjoy this Y2K trend — charms and nail art can sit this one out. Duck nails can be a minimalist manicure, and the key is not to go overboard with shape and length. Make sure not to fan out the tips too much and keep the nails a tad shorter for a more elegant look. A delicate vanilla French manicure with a thinner tip could completely change the way you view duck nails, as can a single-color manicure in a more toned-down shade.
The duck shape can be more subtle
In the case that you're not loving the exact duck's foot shape, it's okay to make it a bit more subtle. Simply keep the tips more inward instead of going all out with widening them. This way, the shape will still be obvious without being too in-your-face. From there on, make use of all the extra nail space you might not get with your usual manicure. If you like your colors and nail embellishments, you can definitely incorporate them when trying out duck nails.
Use the extra nail space to show off your personality
With so many different nail techniques and trends emerging out of the blue, bringing the cluttercore trend to your nails has never been easier, and duck nails might just be the perfect manicure for it. The wide tips create enough nail space for putting anything that your heart desires on there, which is a great way to show off your personality. Fan the tips out as much as you'd like if you enjoy the shape, and watch everyone change their minds about duck nails as soon as they see you.
Nothing is too tacky
While those who lived through the time when duck nails originally rose to their controversial fame might remember them as tacky, the modern version of the wide tips begs to differ. Everything is a matter of taste, and just because one person doesn't love the idea of a certain thing doesn't mean that thing isn't great for somebody else. If you love cheetah print, do cheetah duck nails! Mix designs and colors, and make your duck tips super wide if you love the look. Unlike in the Y2K era, you'll most likely come across praise for wearing what you love.