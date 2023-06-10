Love Them Or Hate Them, Duck Nails Are Making A Comeback In 2023

Trends are cyclical, and what was once all the rage is bound to come back at a certain point in time. Love them or hate them, duck nails are the long-gone manicure trend that's making a comeback in 2023. Lizzo was seen rocking the controversial shape in a TikTok video she posted, and honestly, duck nails have never looked better.

Back in the 2000s and early 2010s, everyone had someone in their close proximity who wore fanned-out tips resembling a duck's foot, and you had to have had an opinion. You most likely either hopped on the Y2K manicure trend or you vowed to never be seen with the nail shape in question. Popularized by reality stars of the time, notably Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from the reality television series "Jersey Shore," the wide-tipped nails were dividing people left and right even back then, let alone now.

Manicure techniques have evolved since the last time duck nails were a thing, and nail tips are no longer the sole option for getting the look, according to nail artist Icey Milli. "You can definitely create the same look with a nail form," Milli tells Allure, adding that the controversial shape leaves room for more nail art and overall creativity. If you've been on the fence about getting a duck manicure, have an open mind and give the fanned nail a chance.