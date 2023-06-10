Meghan McCain Issues Dire Warning About Donald Trump's Federal Indictment

Meghan McCain hasn't been the biggest Donald Trump fan over the years. Per CNN, the leading candidate for the GOP has made some withering comments against her late father John McCain. The January 6 storming of the Capitol also firmly placed him on her bad side, with the former co-host for "The View" calling for him to face legal ramifications for his involvement on that day (via Newsweek). Now with Trump becoming the first U.S. president to be indicted, the political commentator is sharing her thoughts on what this means for the nation, but it isn't a direct denunciation against Trump himself. It's a dire warning for what's to come.

In a piece written for The Daily Mail, McCain tells Americans that there are two outcomes to the news of Trump's second indictment, and one of them is terrifying enough to send chills down your spine. She believes that the U.S. is facing a colossal decision, and ultimately, it's up to the Department of Justice to decide which way the country goes.

In one direction, there's a unified country ready to condemn Trump, who is facing federal charges for misusing classified documents. In the other direction, the chasm between Republicans and Democrats will be further widened, and it's a division McCain fears will be hard to mend.