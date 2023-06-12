Why The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango Was A Labor Of Love For Hallmark's Will Kemp

In June 2023, Hallmark debuted a new cozy mystery movie titled "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango." The murder mystery features Lacey Chabert as Constance Bailey, a dedicated, straight-laced detective, and Will Kemp as Sebastian Moore, the British dance instructor turned fake husband who helps her go undercover as a professional ballroom dancer.

The made-for-TV movie was well-received by Hallmark audiences, with reviewers mentioning its leading performances and comedic moments as highlights. Not only do Chabert and Kemp have great chemistry together, as previously seen in titles like "Love, Romance & Chocolate" and "Christmas Waltz," but they're also a fun duo to watch when paired with hijinks and humor.

The effort put into this movie goes beyond what you see on-screen, though, with Kemp opening up in an interview about his experience starring in and developing the film. He explained that "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango" was truly a labor of love for him, which we imagine was a major contributor to the show's success.