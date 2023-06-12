How Much Money Does HGTV's Alison Victoria Make From Windy City Rehab?

While HGTV's "Windy City Rehab" has been widely popular since its debut in 2019, much of the conversation about the show has shifted from its seemingly beautiful Chicagoan renovations to the legal and financial scandals that have followed the stars of the series.

As a quick recap, "Windy City Rehab" centers around interior designer Alison Victoria as she restores historic houses in her hometown Chicago. Victoria initially co-starred with contractor Donovan Eckhardt, who left the series during the second season following the show's legal drama. Despite a turbulent past, the fourth season of "Windy City Rehab" premiered in May of 2023, with the series seemingly continuing on strong.

Even so, with all the monetary issues faced by Victoria as a result of the lawsuits and allegations against her and the show, fans may wonder exactly how much the HGTV star earns from "Windy City Rehab." While the exact number remains a mystery, we do have an estimate.