Natalie Portman Serves Up Summer Vibes In Floral French Open 'Fit
Natalie Portman's stunning transformation has continued throughout her career and shows no signs of stopping, partly due to the fashion inspiration she has provided us with over the years. From sophisticated ballgowns to feminine and floaty dresses, she can easily pull off any sartorial choice. As the face of Miss Dior and a Dior Ambassador since 2011, the actress always looks classy and refined no matter what she wears. (Portman's stunning skin certainly contributes to her glow, as well!)
Given that her fashion game is always on point (and often accessorized with Dior, naturally), it's no surprise that she continued serving looks when she caught a few matches at the 2023 French Open, also known as Roland Garros, on June 7. Her ensemble gives peak summer vibes and continues to illustrate her amazing taste in fashion. Here's everything she wore so you can take inspiration for your own summer 'fits (and maybe copy her look for yourself).
She kept things cool and breezy with her outfit
Arriving at the event, the "Black Swan" actress wore a stunning mini printed wrap dress by French designer Claudie Pierlot. Due to Portman's dress being from the brand's spring/summer 2021 collection, it's no longer available to purchase, but the brand has released a similar wrap mini dress in cobalt blue.
In terms of accessories, she opted for a Christian Dior straw hat (currently sold out) that had the logo emblazoned on the front and a pair of oversized black cat-eye sunglasses by Ahlem with a chic green gradient. As for shoes, the petite actress gave herself some added height by opting for open-toe black espadrille sandals with a slim ankle strap. Finally, Portman was seen carrying the black Montaigne handbag, also from Dior. As mentioned earlier, Portman has been a Dior ambassador for a long time, so it makes sense that she owns a lot of the brand's coveted items.
Overall, her look is fresh, elegant, and perfect for watching tennis in. Portman's amazing sense of style strikes again!