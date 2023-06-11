Natalie Portman Serves Up Summer Vibes In Floral French Open 'Fit

Natalie Portman's stunning transformation has continued throughout her career and shows no signs of stopping, partly due to the fashion inspiration she has provided us with over the years. From sophisticated ballgowns to feminine and floaty dresses, she can easily pull off any sartorial choice. As the face of Miss Dior and a Dior Ambassador since 2011, the actress always looks classy and refined no matter what she wears. (Portman's stunning skin certainly contributes to her glow, as well!)

Given that her fashion game is always on point (and often accessorized with Dior, naturally), it's no surprise that she continued serving looks when she caught a few matches at the 2023 French Open, also known as Roland Garros, on June 7. Her ensemble gives peak summer vibes and continues to illustrate her amazing taste in fashion. Here's everything she wore so you can take inspiration for your own summer 'fits (and maybe copy her look for yourself).