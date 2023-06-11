Kaley Cuoco Didn't Want Kids Until She Met Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco shot to fame with fan-favorite roles in TV shows such as "8 Simple Rules" and "The Big Bang Theory" before moving on to projects like "The Flight Attendant" and "Meet Cute." However, her personal life has also made headlines over the years, and her love life has been a topic of conversation in the tabloids. Despite all of her serious relationships, and two marriages, the actor has revealed that she never wanted to have children until she met Tom Pelphrey.

Fans may remember that Cuoco dated men such as Josh Henderson, Kevin Zegers, and Thad Luckinbill during her younger years. She later went on to have a two-year romance with her "Big Bang Theory" co-star Johnny Galecki. The pair ended their relationship in 2009. Cuoco later met and married professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013. However, that marriage didn't go the distance and the couple split less than two years later. In 2016, Cuoco met equestrian Karl Cook. After dating for two years the pair walked down the aisle. They were together for three years before announcing their divorce in 2021.

Cuoco confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022. Just five months later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a child together. They welcomed their daughter, Matilda in March 2023. After the baby's birth, Cuoco got candid about starting a family with Pelphrey, and how she changed her mind about having children.