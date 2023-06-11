Everything You Wanted To Know About Exosomes In Skin Care Products

With science and technology continuously on the up and up, there always seems to be new skin care ingredients. It is hard enough to decide between medical-grade skin care, all-natural homemade products, and whatever your favorite influencer is using. And when you can't pronounce the active ingredient's name, it all blurs into a mystery. However, exosomes (ex-oh-zomes) are a multifaceted skin care component you will want to see in your products.

It is an anti-aging ingredient we already have lurking in our bodies, much like hyaluronic acid. Exosomes are found in the skin tissue and body fluids. The same renewing and reparative properties as stem cells are associated with exosomes. Research proving the effects of exosomes is ongoing and promising. Doctors and scientists are endorsing them in skin care products and post-cosmetic treatments. So, if you undergo micro-needling or simply want healthy and younger-looking skin, add exosomes to your vocabulary.