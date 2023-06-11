How Hallmark's Skyler Samuels Turned Herself Into Aurora Teagarden

Another way Skyler Samuels got into character was by watching the original "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" movies to see Aurora's personality and traits. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Samuels said, "I sort of reverse-engineered who I imagined she might be in her early to mid-20s — a less polished version of the Aurora the audience knows and loves. [...] But seeing the little seeds of who she becomes in these early days." Samuels also remarked that with this film, they can explore the background of Aurora and Arthur's relationship, since the original movies hint at how the two of them used to have a romantic connection.

Samuels said "Something New" was a fun movie to make and that she enjoyed the challenge of playing an already-beloved character like Aurora. She told Digital Journal, "I was able to bring to life elements of a character that people already know but infusing new elements to that character. I think the new Aurora will feel new to the audience."

Since the original series starring Candace Cameron Bure started in 2015 and "Something New" takes place back in 2008, there is a possibility for Samuels to star in more "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" prequels in the future. Samuels said she hopes to do so. "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New" premieres June 9, 2023 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.