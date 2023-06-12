Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Dead At 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away as of June 12, 2023, at the age of 86, multiple news outlets confirm. Berlusconi had been suffering from leukemia for a while prior to his death, and he had additionally been dealing with multiple health issues ever since contracting Covid-19 back in 2020. The controversial politician was admitted to the hospital on Friday, June 9, though his aides clarified this was for previously arranged testing.

Elected prime minister on three different occasions, Berlusconi first became known for his business schemes, which also made him a billionaire. In 1993, he founded the Forza Italia party, a right-wing coalition, and went on to become prime minister for the first time just one year later. Though he lost the 1996 election, Berlusconi served once again as prime minister from 2001 to 2006 and once more, from 2008 to 2011.

Throughout his time in power, Berlusconi faced charges of tax fraud, embezzlement, and false accounting among many others. Despite a wealth of controversies, he was a hugely influential figure who certainly made his mark on Italian politics during his 30-year career.