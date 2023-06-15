The 'Naked Nail Summer' Trend Might Be Just What You Need To Revitalize Your Manicure

Getting a manicure on your nails every 2-4 weeks can really take its toll on your nails and your time. Therefore, TikToker @sydneyv.nichols has declared it naked nail summer, and several top influencers, like Tinx and Paige Lorenz, are following her lead. Fellow content creator Alix Earle also hopped on the bandwagon by commenting on the initial post: "IVE been saying this." For those game to try this look on for size, it simply means letting your nails go polish free this summer.

Rather than slathering them with color or getting frequent manicures, focus instead on the health of your nails and cuticles. Much like cycling your nails, removing everything will give your nails a much-needed moment to work on repairing past damage. As Sydney advised, "Unless it was a special occasion, like a work meeting or a wedding... rock naked nails." However, that doesn't mean you should completely forget about your nails.

In an unexpected show of support, the brand Essie pointed out the importance of reinforcing your nails with strengtheners and also applying cuticle oil to provide additional benefits for your naked nails. You should also use lots of moisturizer on your nails, when applying it to your hands, and trim them regularly. This might be a trend you want to dive into with both feet too, considering the benefits to your nails.