Brittany Cartwright Talks Her Latest Collab And A Potential Vanderpump Rules Return - Exclusive Interview

You're collaborating with Cupshe on their BeMe Birthday Collection. What drew you to the project?

I love Cupshe so much because I feel like they empower women of all different body types. I've always been a fan of the brand, and I love how well they fit me and support me, because as a woman who has large breasts, it can be hard to find well-fitting bathing suits. I love the support, and I love that I can still feel sexy, because I'm all about one-pieces after having my baby. You still feel really good, and that's something I appreciate about Cupshe.

Do you have a favorite product from the new line?

I love all of them, but my two top favorites are definitely ... There's this gold metallic-y one that's really shiny [the Shine Line V-Wire Ruched Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit]. It's a one-piece; it's got a cute little gathering right around the top, so it snugs your body and gives you a good shape. And there is this hot-pink one [the Mini Zebra Texture Cutout Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit] that I love. It's such a pretty pop of color, and it's got cutouts on the side so you still feel sexy. Those are definitely my two favorite ones.

This collaboration has seen you working with "Selling Sunset" star Heather El Moussa and model Chanel Iman. What was it like partnering with them on the collection?

They were so amazing. Everybody was so nice. We felt so comfortable. I was intimidated because they're so beautiful, but everybody was so kind, and we had such an amazing time. Chanel — she's an amazing model, so I was like, "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be modeling with a real model." But she was so amazing, and her pregnant belly was so adorable. Everybody was so nice. We loved to talk about our kids and our different experiences, and it was a really comfortable, fun set. It's been so much fun. I've absolutely loved it. I'm so excited for this to come out, for people to see what we've done, because it's going to be so good.