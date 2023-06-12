A Stiletto Wing Puts A Graceful Twist On Your Eyeliner

The classic winged eyeliner look has a sultriness and beauty to it that's truly unparalleled. Perhaps this is why the cat eye has remained a mainstay in makeup since Cleopatra and even further beyond. Today, celebrities like Ariana Grande and Adele have made it a part of their signature looks, and for good reason. Your lashes appear thicker, your eyes draw the attention you set out to get, and your entire face is enhanced when you know how to get a winged eyeliner look just right. The fact that there are eyeliner tricks that lift and flatter every face shape is a plus.

Experts will tell you that practice makes perfect, but setting out to attempt a classic winged eyeliner look can be nerve-racking even for those who've been doing it for years. Symmetry is everything, and you certainly don't want to have to wipe off any mistakes — and with it, the perfectly applied concealer. If you're like most cat eye fans, this simple challenge wouldn't stand in your way. By now you might have even experimented with a few different versions of the winged eyeliner.

If you're looking for a more understated take on this eye makeup, you may want to try the thinner version of the timeless look, also called the stiletto wing. Here's how you can do it.