Try The 'Spreadsheet Dating' Hack To Keep Track Of Your Dating Life
If you've ever dated more than one person at the same time, you'll know how difficult it can be to keep things organized. Names, locations, and facts about the people you're testing the waters with can all quickly blur together. If you feel like you're struggling with juggling everything, a dating spreadsheet could be the perfect solution to your dating brain fog. Exactly as it sounds, a dating spreadsheet is a tool that will keep track of your dating life. No longer will you have to rack your brain for small details, or spend ages endlessly swiping through your dating app conversations — a dating spreadsheet will help you get technical with your love life.
Plus, once created, a dating spreadsheet is made to be shared with others. You could use it to keep your friends updated on your hunt for a partner, or simply to make yourself laugh after a particularly bad date.
Want to know more? Here's everything that's typically included in a dating spreadsheet so you can start planning your own.
The information in your spreadsheet should be custom to you
Online dating can feel draining at the best of times, but organizing dating information like this could help it to feel a lot less stressful and help you avoid the dreaded dating burnout. So, what exactly should you include in your own dating spreadsheet?
TikTok user @finding.jenny shared in a now-viral video that the categories included on her spreadsheet included how excited she was to meet the date, how good the connection was, how good the sex was, how the first date went and where it was, the app they met on, and how many dates she went on with the person. She also covered categories like why she didn't continue seeing the person, how tall they were, and their occupation.
This may sound like a lot of information, but the idea is that you customize your spreadsheet to include information that's important to you — for example, whether someone wants children or whether they're a dog or cat person. The point of the spreadsheet is to contain all of the information that matters the most to you when it comes to dating.
Efficient but fun, a dating spreadsheet could be what you've looking for
If you're interested in the idea of a dating spreadsheet but are terrified of Excel, there are a few free templates floating around. This template, which is based on reality TV dating show "The Bachelorette," has columns such as age, name, and, of course, the all-important vibes you get from the person. It also features a "roses" column, which is a reference to the ceremony held on the show and a fun and easy way to keep track of who you're feeling and who definitely isn't getting a second date.
As with any spreadsheet, the above template is customizable. We recommend making notes of which traits you care about and need to have in a (potential) partner. For even more fun, you might want to add a specific notes/comments column that friends and family can write in (perhaps a column each if they're really invested in your love life).
Whether you're more of a one-date-per-week or a date-per-day kind of person, a dating spreadsheet will organize your dating life in the most efficient way. Moreover, like @finding.jenny did, you could also use the spreadsheet data to work out the type of people you tend to go for and what your dates all have in common.