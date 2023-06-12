Try The 'Spreadsheet Dating' Hack To Keep Track Of Your Dating Life

If you've ever dated more than one person at the same time, you'll know how difficult it can be to keep things organized. Names, locations, and facts about the people you're testing the waters with can all quickly blur together. If you feel like you're struggling with juggling everything, a dating spreadsheet could be the perfect solution to your dating brain fog. Exactly as it sounds, a dating spreadsheet is a tool that will keep track of your dating life. No longer will you have to rack your brain for small details, or spend ages endlessly swiping through your dating app conversations — a dating spreadsheet will help you get technical with your love life.

Plus, once created, a dating spreadsheet is made to be shared with others. You could use it to keep your friends updated on your hunt for a partner, or simply to make yourself laugh after a particularly bad date.

Want to know more? Here's everything that's typically included in a dating spreadsheet so you can start planning your own.